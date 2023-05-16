IPL 2023 Points Table update after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants third with seventh win

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs to jump into the top three in the IPL 2023 standings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Chasing a tricky 178-run target, LSG edged MI after a superb final over by Mohsin Khan for its seventh win. LSG jumped to 15 points while MI remained on 14 points after 13 matches.
Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs MI match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|4
|18
|+0.835
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.381
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.304
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|7
|6
|14
|-0.128
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.166
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.140
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.268
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.575
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.686
* Updated after LSG vs MI match on May 16.