IPL 2023 Points Table update after LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants third with seventh win

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2023 after the LSG vs MI match.

Team Sportstar
16 May, 2023 23:34 IST
LSG beat MI for the third time in two seasons on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by five runs to jump into the top three in the IPL 2023 standings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Chasing a tricky 178-run target, LSG edged MI after a superb final over by Mohsin Khan for its seventh win. LSG jumped to 15 points while MI remained on 14 points after 13 matches.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs MI match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
5Royal Challengers Bangalore126612+0.166
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings126612-0.268
9Sunrisers Hyderabad12488-0.575
10Delhi Capitals12488-0.686

* Updated after LSG vs MI match on May 16.

