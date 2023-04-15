IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after LSG vs PBKS match - Punjab fourth with third win

IPL Points Table 2023: Punjab Kings beats Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets to climb to the fourth spot in the standing with its third win on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 23:32 IST
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 23:32 IST
Shahrukh Khan in action for Punjab Kings.

Shahrukh Khan in action for Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: Punjab Kings Twitter

IPL Points Table 2023: Punjab Kings beats Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets to climb to the fourth spot in the standing with its third win on Saturday.

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday to register its third win of IPL 2023. Super Giants suffered their second defeat of the season but maintained its second on the points table.

Meanwhile, Punjab moved up to the fourth spot, going over Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between LSG and PBKS:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals4316+1.588
2Lucknow Super Giants5326+0.761
3Gujarat Titans4316+0.341
4Punjab Kings5326-0.109
5Kolkata Knight Riders4224+0.711
6Chennai Super Kings4224+0.225
7Royal Challengers Bangalore4224-0.316
8Sunrisers Hyderabad4224-0.822
9Mumbai Indians3122-0.879
10Delhi Capitals5050-1.488

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us