IPL 2023 Points Table: Latest updated standings after LSG vs PBKS match - Punjab fourth with third win

Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday to register its third win of IPL 2023. Super Giants suffered their second defeat of the season but maintained its second on the points table.

Meanwhile, Punjab moved up to the fourth spot, going over Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Here are the updated standings after the IPL 2023 match between LSG and PBKS: