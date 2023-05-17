IPL 2023 Points Table update after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals dents Punjab Kings’ playoff chances

Punjab Kings’ playoff hopes took a big hit after it fell to a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.
The win lifted DC from the last position, above Sunrisers Hyderabad into ninth in the table.
Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs DC match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|4
|18
|+0.835
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.381
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.304
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|7
|6
|14
|-0.128
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.166
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.140
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.308
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|5
|8
|10
|-0.572
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.575
* Updated after PBKS vs DC match on May 17.