IPL 2023 Points Table update after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals dents Punjab Kings’ playoff chances

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2023 after the PBKS vs DC match.

Team Sportstar
17 May, 2023 23:19 IST
Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel being greeted after the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh.

Delhi Capitals bowler Axar Patel being greeted after the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Punjab Kings’ playoff hopes took a big hit after it fell to a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

The win lifted DC from the last position, above Sunrisers Hyderabad into ninth in the table.

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs DC match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
5Royal Challengers Bangalore126612+0.166
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings136712-0.308
9Delhi Capitals135810-0.572
10Sunrisers Hyderabad12488-0.575

* Updated after PBKS vs DC match on May 17.

