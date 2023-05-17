IPL 2023 Points Table update after PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals dents Punjab Kings’ playoff chances

Punjab Kings’ playoff hopes took a big hit after it fell to a 15-run defeat to Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium on Wednesday.

The win lifted DC from the last position, above Sunrisers Hyderabad into ninth in the table.

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs DC match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 13 9 4 18 +0.835 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 5 15 +0.381 3 Lucknow Super Giants 13 7 5 15 +0.304 4 Mumbai Indians 13 7 6 14 -0.128 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 6 6 12 +0.166 6 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 +0.140 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.256 8 Punjab Kings 13 6 7 12 -0.308 9 Delhi Capitals 13 5 8 10 -0.572 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 4 8 8 -0.575

* Updated after PBKS vs DC match on May 17.