IPL 2023 Points Table update after SRH vs RCB: Bangalore moves closer to playoff spot after win over Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli laid the platform for the win with a 172-run partnership.

The win helped RCB to 14 points, and above Mumbai Indians into the final playoff spot.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs RCB match: