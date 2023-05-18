IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table update after SRH vs RCB: Bangalore moves closer to playoff spot after win over Hyderabad

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2023 after the SRH vs RCB match.

Team Sportstar
18 May, 2023 23:05 IST
| Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL/The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The win helped RCB to 14 points, and above Mumbai Indians into the final playoff spot.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs RCB match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Royal Challengers Bangalore137614+0.180
5Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings136712-0.308
9Delhi Capitals135810-0.572
10Sunrisers Hyderabad13498-0.558

