IPL 2023 Points Table update after PBKS vs RR match: Rajasthan moves to fifth, keeps hopes alive

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2023 after the PBKS vs RR match.

Rajasthan Royals secured a crucial win to stay alive in the tournament. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs RR match: Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 13 9 4 18 +0.835 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 5 15 +0.381 3 Lucknow Super Giants 13 7 5 15 +0.304 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 14 +0.180 5 Rajasthan Royals 14 7 7 14 +0.148 6 Mumbai Indians 13 7 6 14 -0.128 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.256 8 Punjab Kings 14 6 8 12 -0.304 9 Delhi Capitals 13 5 8 10 -0.572 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 4 9 8 -0.558 Read more stories on IPL News.