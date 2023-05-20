IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table update after PBKS vs RR match: Rajasthan moves to fifth, keeps hopes alive

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2023 after the PBKS vs RR match.

Team Sportstar
20 May, 2023 00:02 IST
Rajasthan Royals secured a crucial win to stay alive in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals secured a crucial win to stay alive in the tournament. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs RR match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans139418+0.835
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Lucknow Super Giants 137515+0.304
4Royal Challengers Bangalore137614+0.180
5Rajasthan Royals147714+0.148
6Mumbai Indians137614-0.128
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings146812-0.304
9Delhi Capitals135810-0.572
10Sunrisers Hyderabad13498-0.558

