Here is the updated points table after the PBKS vs RR match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|4
|18
|+0.835
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.381
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.304
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|14
|+0.180
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|7
|7
|14
|+0.148
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|7
|6
|14
|-0.128
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|14
|6
|8
|12
|-0.304
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|5
|8
|10
|-0.572
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.558