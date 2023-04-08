IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after RR vs DC match - Rajasthan Royals takes top spot

IPL 2023 Points Table: Here are the updated standings after the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match on Saturday in Guwahati.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 20:14 IST
Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Saturday in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs on Saturday in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 points table following its 57-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Delhi Capitals suffered its third consecutive loss in the tournament and languishes in the ninth spot on the table.

Here are the standings after IPL 2023 Match 11 - RR vs DC:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals3214+2.067
2Lucknow Super Giants3214+1.358
3Gujarat Titans 2204+0.700
4Punjab Kings2204+0.333
5Kolkata Knight Riders2112+2.056
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Royal Challengers Bangalore2112-1.256
8Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
9Delhi Capitals3030-2.092
10Sunrisers Hyderabad2020-2.867

