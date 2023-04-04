IPL Points Table 2023: Latest list of team rankings and standings

Chennai Super Kings came up with an all-round show to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Moeen Ali picked a brilliant four-wicket haul and helped Chennai defend a total of 217 runs as the home side restricted Lucknow to 205/7 to register a 12-run win and notch first points on the board.
Here are the updated team standings after Match 6 of IPL 2023 between CSK and LSG.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+3.600
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.981
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0.950
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.514
|5
|Punjab Kings
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.438
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.036
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.438
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.981
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.500
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-3.600