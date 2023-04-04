IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Latest list of team rankings and standings

IPL Points Table: Here is the complete list of IPL 2023 team standings, win, loss and NRR of all 10 teams.

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 00:50 IST
CSK skipper MS Dhoni exchanges pleasantries after his side beat Lucknow in Match 6 of the IPL 2023.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni exchanges pleasantries after his side beat Lucknow in Match 6 of the IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Chennai Super Kings came up with an all-round show to beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Moeen Ali picked a brilliant four-wicket haul and helped Chennai defend a total of 217 runs as the home side restricted Lucknow to 205/7 to register a 12-run win and notch first points on the board.

Here are the updated team standings after Match 6 of IPL 2023 between CSK and LSG.

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals1102+3.600
2Royal Challengers Bangalore1102+1.981
3Lucknow Super Giants21120.950
4Gujarat Titans 1102+0.514
5Punjab Kings1102+0.438
6Chennai Super Kings2112+0.036
7Kolkata Knight Riders1010-0.438
8Mumbai Indians1010-1.981
9Delhi Capitals1010-2.500
10Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600

