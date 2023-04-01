IPL Points Table 2023: Updated team standings after LSG vs DC match

Lucknow Super Giants thumped Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in its first match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during an IPL 2023 clash on Saturday.

Riding on a belligerent 73 from debutant Kyle Mayers, Lucknow posted a mammoth 193 for six before Mark Wood’s fiery 5/14 reduced Delhi to 143 for nine in the chase.

Here is the points table after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3rd match of IPL 2023: