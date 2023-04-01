IPL News

IPL Points Table 2023: Updated team standings after LSG vs DC match

IPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Indian Premier League looks after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals 3rd Match in Lucknow.

Team Sportstar
01 April, 2023 23:37 IST
LSG defeated DC by 50 runs at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

LSG defeated DC by 50 runs at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Lucknow Super Giants thumped Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in its first match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow during an IPL 2023 clash on Saturday.

Riding on a belligerent 73 from debutant Kyle Mayers, Lucknow posted a mammoth 193 for six before Mark Wood’s fiery 5/14 reduced Delhi to 143 for nine in the chase.

Here is the points table after the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 3rd match of IPL 2023:

PositionTeamsMatches WinLossPoints NRR
1Lucknow Super Giants1122.500
2Gujarat Giants11020.514
3Punjab Kings11020.438
4Kolkata Knight Riders1000-0.438
5Chennai Super Kings1000-0.514
6Delhi Capitals1010-2.500
7Mumbai Indians00000
8Rajasthan Royals00000.000
9Royal Challengers Bangalore 00000.000
10Sunrisers Hyderabad00000.000

