IPL Points Table 2023: Updated team standings after SRH vs RR Match 4

Here is the points table after the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with his teammates.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with his teammates. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Here is the points table after the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals match of IPL 2023 held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Rajasthan thrashed Hyderabad by 72 runs to become the first team to win an away match in this edition of the IPL.

PositionTeamsMatches Won Lost Points NRR
1Rajasthan Royals1102+3.600
2Lucknow Super Giants1102+2.500
3Gujarat Titans1102+0.514
4Punjab Kings1102+0.438
5Kolkata Knight Riders1010-0.438
6Chennai Super Kings1010-0.514
7Delhi Capitals1010-2.500
8Sunrisers Hyderabad1010-3.600
9Mumbai Indians00000.000
10Royal Challengers Bangalore00000.000

