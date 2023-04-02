IPL Points Table 2023: Updated team standings after SRH vs RR Match 4

Here is the points table after the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals match of IPL 2023 held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Rajasthan thrashed Hyderabad by 72 runs to become the first team to win an away match in this edition of the IPL.

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +3.600 2 Lucknow Super Giants 1 1 0 2 +2.500 3 Gujarat Titans 1 1 0 2 +0.514 4 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 2 +0.438 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -0.438 6 Chennai Super Kings 1 0 1 0 -0.514 7 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -2.500 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -3.600 9 Mumbai Indians 0 0 0 0 0.000 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 0 0 0 0 0.000