IPL 2025 possible retention list for each team ahead of auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. A maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players can be retained by each team. However, there is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

The first three retentions will see the auction purse - finalised at Rs. 120 crore for a team - being reduced by Rs. 18 crore, Rs. 14 crore and Rs 11 crore, respectively. The fourth and the fifth retentions will see a reduction of Rs. 18 crore and Rs. 14 crore, respectively.

It means a team will see its auction purse reduced by a whopping Rs. 75 crore on five players. If a franchise decides to retain a sixth player, which will have to be an uncapped player, an additional Rs. 4 crore will be deducted from its auction purse.

A change in rule also means that any capped Indian player who has not been part of a starting XI in any format in the past five calendar years in international cricket, will be eligible to be listed as an uncapped player.

Here is a list of players each franchise could retain, in case it decides to use all six retentions: