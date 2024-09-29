MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2025 possible retention list for each team ahead of auction

IPL 2025: Here is a list of players each franchise could retain, in case it decides to use all six retentions, ahead of the Indian Premier League mega-auction, to be held later in 2024.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 11:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli could be retained by their franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli could be retained by their franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli could be retained by their franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, to be held later this year.

According to the new regulations, each franchise can retain a maximum of six players using Retentions and the Right to Match (RTM) options. A maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped players can be retained by each team. However, there is no limit on the number of overseas players that can be retained.

The first three retentions will see the auction purse - finalised at Rs. 120 crore for a team - being reduced by Rs. 18 crore, Rs. 14 crore and Rs 11 crore, respectively. The fourth and the fifth retentions will see a reduction of Rs. 18 crore and Rs. 14 crore, respectively.

It means a team will see its auction purse reduced by a whopping Rs. 75 crore on five players. If a franchise decides to retain a sixth player, which will have to be an uncapped player, an additional Rs. 4 crore will be deducted from its auction purse.

A change in rule also means that any capped Indian player who has not been part of a starting XI in any format in the past five calendar years in international cricket, will be eligible to be listed as an uncapped player.

Here is a list of players each franchise could retain, in case it decides to use all six retentions:

POSSIBLE RETENTIONS AHEAD OF IPL 2025 AUCTION
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, MS Dhoni.
Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anshul Kamboj*.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Yash Dayal*.
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana*.
Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia*.
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav*.
Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel*.
Punjab Kings
Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma*.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, T. Natarajan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*
*Note: Status of capped/uncapped players is subject to change.

