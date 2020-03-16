IPL: RCB defers training camp due to coronavirus threat

The coronavirus outbreak has forced Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to defer its training camp, which was scheduled to commence here on March 21.



“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved, the RCB training Camp scheduled to start on the 21st of March has been deferred until further notice. We request everyone to follow the guidelines provided by the Health Ministry and stay safe,” RCB posted on Twitter.



RCB Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson stated, “It’s an unfortunate situation, but the safety of our fans, players and the support staff is our priority.”

Though the full camp was only set to begin on March 21, Hesson has been working with a few players at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on an individual basis. New Zealand native Hesson, meanwhile, will continue to stay in Bengaluru until more clarity emerges on the status of the IPL.



A few days ago, the BCCI decided to suspended the IPL till April 15. The BCCI and stakeholders have decided to take a wait and watch policy before deciding the ultimate fate of the IPL, leaving the likes of Hesson with little option but to extend their stay in India.