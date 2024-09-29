MagazineBuy Print

IPL player retention rules for mega auction explained: Format, use of RTM and retention slabs

From the updated retention rules to the return of the Right to Match (RTM) option, here’s a breakdown of the new player regulations leading up to the mega auction, scheduled for later this year.

Published : Sep 29, 2024 11:35 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: There have been several changes made in the player regulations ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
FILE PHOTO: There have been several changes made in the player regulations ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

An Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise can retain up to six players by either retention or Right to Match (RTM) option, which has been reintroduced ahead of the 2025 player mega auction, the tournament governing council finalised on Saturday.

Apart from retentions and RTM, the council also decided upon continuing with the Impact Player rule and has also increased the team purse to Rs. 120 crore, from Rs. 100 crore last year.

The player regulations also include a new rule which makes a capped Indian player, who has not been part of the playing XI in international cricket - Tests, ODIs, or T20Is - for the last five calendar years, as uncapped.

IPL 2025 player retention rules: Teams allowed six retentions; Right to Match option returns

Here’s an explainer on all you need to know about the new player regulations ahead of the mega auction, set to be held later this year:

How many players can a team retain for the IPL 2025 season?

A team is permitted to retain six players from its current squad, either through direct retention or by utilizing the Right to Match (RTM). As per the rules, a franchise can retain up to five capped players, including both Indian and overseas players, and up to two uncapped players. There is no restriction on the number of overseas players that can be retained, meaning all five capped players could be from overseas.

How many RTMs are available with a team for IPL 2025 auction?

A team can use a maximum of six Right to Match (RTM) cards, but the exact number will depend on how many players the team retains before the auction. For instance, if a franchise retains three players, it will have three RTMs available during the mega auction.

Who is an uncapped player in IPL 2025 auction?

A player who has not debuted for their national team is classified as an uncapped player. However, beginning this season, an Indian player who has not been part of the playing XI in any international format or held a BCCI central contract within the last five years is also considered an uncapped player.

What are the retention slabs for IPL 2025 auction?

If a team chooses to retain five players, its auction purse will be reduced by Rs. 18 crore, Rs. 14 crore, and Rs. 11 crore for the first three retentions. However, the cost of the fourth and fifth retentions will be higher than the third, with a reduction of Rs. 18 crore for the fourth and Rs. 14 crore for the fifth.

Retaining a sixth player, or an uncapped player, will further decrease the purse by Rs. 4 crore.

If an uncapped player is placed within the top five retentions, the cost will align with the corresponding retention values. For example, if an uncapped player is the second on the list, the franchise will incur a cost of Rs. 14 crore.

BCCI strict on overseas players

According to the new rules, if an overseas player doesn’t register for the mega auction, then he will be ineligible to take part in the next year’s auction.

IPL players set to get Rs. 7.5 lakh per match; sum exclusive of contracted amount

No last-minute pull outs

In response to numerous last-minute withdrawals, the new regulation states that if a player is selected in the auction but declares himself unavailable before the season starts, he will be banned from participating in the next two seasons.

Will there be Impact Player rule in IPL 2025?

Yes. The BCCI has retained the Impact Player rule for the 2025 to 2027 cycle. In fact, the Impact sub will also receive the same Rs. 7.5 lakh match fees, which has been newly introduced in IPL this season, just like the rest of the 11 players.

