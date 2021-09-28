IPL: Two new teams to be announced on October 25

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League will feature 10 teams. Two new teams will be announced on October 25.

In a media release on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India stated: "The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021."

There are quite a few stakeholders for the new IPL teams. Some of the big business houses such as the Adani group and the RPG Sanjeev Goenka group had shown interest earlier.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow could be the venue choices for the franchises.