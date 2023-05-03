IPL News

Unadkat ruled out of IPL 2023 with shoulder injury: Report

Unadkat sustained the injury during a training session at the nets on Sunday when he stuck his left foot in the rope that keeps the net up which resulted in a fall on his elbow.

Team Sportstar
Mumbai 03 May, 2023 11:16 IST
Mumbai 03 May, 2023 11:16 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat delivers a ball against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat delivers a ball against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Unadkat sustained the injury during a training session at the nets on Sunday when he stuck his left foot in the rope that keeps the net up which resulted in a fall on his elbow.

Jaydev Unadkat of Lucknow Super Giants has been ruled out of the remaining season of IPL 2023 due to a left-shoulder injury, reported ESPNCricinfo. LSG released the pacer after consulting the BCCI medical team.

Also Read
GT vs DC: Shami’s new-ball spell, Pandya’s fifty in vain as Gujarat Titans falters in 130-run chase

The pacer sustained the injury during a training session at the nets on Sunday when he stuck his left foot in the rope that keeps the net up which resulted in a fall on his elbow.

Unadkat, however, is expected to be fit before India’s World Test Championship final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval in London.

According to the report, the 31-year-old will have a scan in Mumbai before he heads to NCA in Bengaluru for rehab to get fit for the WTC final.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul injured his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield during their IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Unadkat played three games this season and remained wicketless.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood hails home support for RCB in Lucknow

IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi says batting failure to blame for LSG loss, sub-130 total chasable

IPL 2023: Mitchell Marsh defends inexperienced Indian players after DC falls to another loss

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us