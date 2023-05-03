Jaydev Unadkat of Lucknow Super Giants has been ruled out of the remaining season of IPL 2023 due to a left-shoulder injury, reported ESPNCricinfo. LSG released the pacer after consulting the BCCI medical team.

The pacer sustained the injury during a training session at the nets on Sunday when he stuck his left foot in the rope that keeps the net up which resulted in a fall on his elbow.

Unadkat, however, is expected to be fit before India’s World Test Championship final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval in London.

According to the report, the 31-year-old will have a scan in Mumbai before he heads to NCA in Bengaluru for rehab to get fit for the WTC final.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul injured his right leg while chasing a ball in the outfield during their IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

Unadkat played three games this season and remained wicketless.