Joe Root considering IPL 2023 auction entry

Former England captain Joe Root told the Daily Mail on Monday that he could enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction, scheduled to be held on December 16 in Kochi.

“I would certainly debate going into the IPL draw quite seriously and hope to get exposure in that tournament. It would be great to get involved in the continuous enormity of each game and how much it means,” he said.

Root went unsold in the 2018 IPL auction and has never featured in the T20 league. He last played a T20I in 2019 and hasn’t been part of England’s squad for the last two T20 World Cups (2021 and 2022). However, Root played a key role in England’s runner-up finish in the 2016 T20 World Cup, scoring 249 runs at an average of 49.8 and striking at 146.47.

However, with the added responsibility of leading the Test team, Root was often rested for bilateral T20I series. He stepped down as Test captain in April this year and with that burden off his shoulders, is now looking to explore the format and also has his eyes on the 50-over World Cup next year.

“I have no thoughts or feelings of retirement or slowing down or playing fewer formats. If anything, I feel a little bit more freedom with my time. I always used to get rested for the T20s and I feel like I got alienated from the format because I had not played enough of it. You can feel like you are getting left behind a little bit.

“Now, the next couple of years, might be a good time to explore playing a little bit more of that format and see how far I can take that side of my game. That is especially valid because of how we are trying to play now as a Test team. Looking at the game through a T20 lens, will that benefit my Test cricket? With a 50-over World Cup next year, there are areas of my game that can benefit from playing more short-form cricket. When am I going to play some white-ball cricket if I don’t go out and search it out domestically?” he told the Daily Mail.