IPL 2025: Jofra Archer’s ‘explosive capability’ made him an unique option, says Rajasthan Royals CEO

England pacer Jofra Archer’s ‘’explosive capability” made him an option for the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 mega auction, said Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum.

The 29-year-old who won the MVP award in 2020 was bought by the Royals for Rs 12.50 crore.

“We’re delighted. We were really happy to have him back in the set-up,” Lush McCrum told BBC World Service’s Stumped podcast.

“I spoke to him quickly afterwards and he’s delighted, we’re delighted and that explosive capability is something that is very unique. It’s great to pick him up.”

Archer was initially excluded from the player shortlist but was added just days before the event. His availability remains uncertain, as the IPL overlaps with England’s red-ball summer. Under new regulations introduced ahead of the 2025 retentions, Archer will not be permitted to skip the 2025 season. Players who withdraw for reasons other than injury now face a potential two-year ban from the IPL.

“He has gone through a challenging few years, but he’s well looked after now,” added Lush McCrum.

“The England physio Craig is actually our physio in the IPL as well, so there’s that continuity of management, which is really important.

“He can be managed well. From all of the reviews we got in before the auction, he’s in a really good place and we will take great care in ensuring he remains in that good place,” Lush McCrum added.