Buttler goes past Warner for most runs in IPL season, Kohli still on top

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler surpassed David Warner to become the second highest run-scorer in an Indian Premier League season during the IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Buttler overtook Warner's tally — 848 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 — when he reached 25 with a brace during his innings against GT.

Buttler became only the second batter after Virat Kohli to cross 850 runs, a feat the former Indian skipper achieved in 2016 when he racked up a record 973 runs in 16 innings.

Buttler's sensational run has seen him equal Kohli's tally of four hundreds in a single season. The Englishman reached the feat during the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored 106 off 86 balls in a 158-run chase. Buttler's first hundred of the season came against Mumbai Indians (100) and was followed by tons against Kolkata Knight Riders (103) and Delhi Capitals (116).

Buttler also broke Kohli's record of most boundaries (122) hit in a season and currently has 127* boundaries to his name this season.