IPL 2023: Jos Buttler equals record for most ducks in a season

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals was dismissed on duck by Wayne Parnell of Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Butler, the IPL 2022 orange cap holder, recorded his fourth ‘no run’ score of IPL 2023, tying him for the joint most ducks in an IPL season.

Buttler tried to chip Parnell’s delivery past cover-point but failed to middle the ball and gave an easy catch to Mohammed Siraj in the second over.

Buttler had been dismissed on a duck on three previous occasions this season, against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and RCB in the reverse fixture in Bengaluru.