IPL 2022: Jos Buttler continues Orange Cap domination with another fifty

Jos Buttler crawled to his slowest T20 fifty in 48 balls during an IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

The RR opener, however, reached the half-century with another display of his exceptional range with the bat. Buttler began the 16th over of the innings with two consecutive sixes against off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen to reach his fifty, and proceeded to smash two more maximums in succession. Buttler then perished in the same over for 67 off 52 balls.

The 31-year-old extended his command at the top of the Orange Cap table as he lifted his tally to a whopping 566 runs in just nine innings, comprising three hundreds and as many fifties. Only Virat Kohli (4) has slammed more hundreds in a single season, a feat he achieved in the 2016 edition.

Buttler's run-tally is already the best among all Rajasthan Royals batters in an IPL season.

Interestingly, Buttler has crossed the 100-run mark four times in his last 10 IPL innings. Buttler also leads the six-hitters charts with 36 sixes to his name. Chris Gayle leads the overall list with 59 sixes in the 2012 IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore.