Kagiso Rabada fastest to 50 wickets in IPL history

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Kagiso Rabada became the fastest to complete 50 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

He reached the milestone with the wicket of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis in the 15th over of the first innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The 25-year-old South African fast bowler took his 50th wicket in just 27 IPL outings, five fewer than previous record holder -- Sunil Narine. Lasith Malinga (33 games) is third in the list.

Rabada also leads the purple cap race this season, claiming 19 wickets in nine matches. He's six ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who occupies the second spot.

In 2017, Rabada had taken six wickets in six outings. The next year, he claimed 25 in 12 games, and was second only to eventual purple cap winner -- Imran Tahir (CSK - 26 wickets).

Batting first, Chennai had set Delhi a target of 180 for the victory in Sharjah, thanks mainly to an unbeaten 50-run fifth-wicket partnership, off just 21 balls, between Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja.