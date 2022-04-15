Khaleel Ahmed excited to bowl at Wankhede Stadium for the first time in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed has expressed excitement at the prospect of bowling at the Wankhede Stadium for the first time this season when his team plays Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

With seven wickets from three matches, Khaleel is eighth in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL so far this season.

“The ball swings at the Wankhede Stadium and therefore we have been waiting to play there. We are excited and hopefully, we can utilise the conditions, swing the ball well and take wickets,” he said on Friday.

Commenting on the opponent, he said: “The Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good team and it's enjoyable to play against a good team. It's going to be challenging for us as they have good batters. But I am excited about facing the challenge.”

The Capitals will be playing their first game since their 44-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders last week. Khaleel said the long break was fruitful. “Our preparations are going on very well. We've had a long break so it's been good for fast bowlers as we need more rest. We've had some sessions in the swimming pool and training sessions in the gym in the last few days.”