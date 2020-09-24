Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off in the 6th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the UAE on Thursday. Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 09:09 IST Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 09:09 IST Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will later travel to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 15. Punjab and Bangalore have played some pulsating encounters over the years, including a low-scoring thriller in the 2017 edition. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- KXIP:12 | RCB:12)KXIP and RCB have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the teams stand level with 12 wins apiece.Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)Bangalore, however, has dominated the recent head-to-head, winning four of the five previous matches against Punjab. Last 5 matchesRCB won by 17 runsRCB won by 8 wicketsRCB won by 10 wicketsRCB won by 4 wickets KXIP won by 19 runsLast encounter:Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, AB de Villiers’ 82, and Parthiv Patel’s 43, powered the home side to 202/4. In response, Kings XI could only manage 185/7. Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets while Navdeep Saini grabbed two.Last meeting in the UAE:The teams squared off at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014, where Kings XI Punjab (127/5 18.5 overs) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (124/8 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets. Top Performers:Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.Leading run-gettersKings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (266) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (774) Highest Score in an inningsKings XI Punjab: Adam Gilchrist (106) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (117) Most WicketsKings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (16) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (19)Best Bowling FiguresKings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (4/17) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sreenath Aravind (4/14)Highest Innings Total:Kings XI Punjab: 232/2 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 226/3 Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos