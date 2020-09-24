IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet each other for the first time in the 2020 IPL season on September 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. The teams will later travel to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the reverse fixture on October 15.

Punjab and Bangalore have played some pulsating encounters over the years, including a low-scoring thriller in the 2017 edition. To understand how the two sides have fared against each other in the past editions of the IPL, let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics.

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches- KXIP:12 | RCB:12)

KXIP and RCB have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far and the teams stand level with 12 wins apiece.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Bangalore, however, has dominated the recent head-to-head, winning four of the five previous matches against Punjab.

Last 5 matches

RCB won by 17 runs

RCB won by 8 wickets

RCB won by 10 wickets

RCB won by 4 wickets

KXIP won by 19 runs

Last encounter:

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, AB de Villiers’ 82, and Parthiv Patel’s 43, powered the home side to 202/4. In response, Kings XI could only manage 185/7. Umesh Yadav picked up three wickets while Navdeep Saini grabbed two.

Last meeting in the UAE:

The teams squared off at the Dubai International Stadium in 2014, where Kings XI Punjab (127/5 18.5 overs) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (124/8 in 20 overs) by 5 wickets.

Top Performers:

Let’s glance through the top performers of this fixture over the years.

Leading run-getters

Kings XI Punjab: Shaun Marsh (266)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (774)

Highest Score in an innings

Kings XI Punjab: Adam Gilchrist (106)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Gayle (117)

Most Wickets

Kings XI Punjab: Sandeep Sharma (16)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yuzvendra Chahal (19)

Best Bowling Figures

Kings XI Punjab: Piyush Chawla (4/17)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sreenath Aravind (4/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Kings XI Punjab: 232/2

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 226/3