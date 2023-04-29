Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders from Eden Gardens.
Kolkata Knight Riders: WLLLL
Gujarat Titans: WWLWL
KKR: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammad Shami.
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), David Miller, Jason Roy
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Andre Russell,
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine
KKR: N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.
When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match start?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will start at 3:30pm IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 3:00pm IST
Where can I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.
Following its second win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a confident Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to repeat its complete domination over another opponent, Gujarat Titans when it hosts the defending champion in an afternoon engagement at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
KKR batters’ fine showing, resulting in two 200-plus totals, at the Eden – which has witnessed at least one aggregate over 200 – should motivate the Nitish Rana-led side. The memory of Rinku Singh hammering Yash Dayal to outsmart GT in Ahmedabad should also boost KKR.
Opener Jason Roy’s excellent form and Venkatesh Iyer, Rana and Rinku’s good touch with the bat should assure KKR, which is trying to stay in the playoffs race.
Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma’s spin is KKR’s major weapon.
After beating Lucknow SuperGiants and Mumbai Indians, GT will try to further strengthen its position among the leading sides.
The in-form Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha at the top and captain Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and David Miller in the middle make GT’s batting formidable.
GT’s bowling – with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma in pace and Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in spin – is well-armed.
GT will also look to put KKR under pressure with its fielding.
- YB Sarangi