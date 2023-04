KKR vs CSK head-to-head in IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will face off in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. CSK has a favourable match-up against KKR in the IPL, having won 17 of the 26 matches between the teams. Moreover, Kolkata has no distinct advantage at home against Chennai as it has lost five out of nine games at Eden Gardens against the four-time champion.

KKR VS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 26 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 9 Chennai Super Kings won: 17 Last result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets (Wankhede, 2022) Last five results: KKR won - 1; CSK won - 4

KKR VS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL KOLKATA Matches played: 9 Kolkata Knight Riders won: 4 Chennai Super Kings won: 5 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by five wickets (2019) Last five results: KKR won - 3; CSK won - 2

KKR OVERALL RECORD IN IPL IN KOLKATA Matches played: 76 Won: 46 Lost: 30 Win%: 60.52 Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 23 runs (2023) Last five results: Won - 2; Lost - 3 Longest winning streak: 7 matches (April 2013-April 2015) Longest losing streak: 4 matches (April 2019)

MOST RUNS IN KKR VS CSK MATCHES IN IPL

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Suresh Raina (CSK) 22 610 35.88 133.77 78* M.S. Dhoni (CSK) 26 492 44.72 135.91 66* Faf du Plessis (CSK) 13 423 47.00 134.28 95*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR VS CSK MATCHES IN IPL