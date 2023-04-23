IPL News

KKR vs CSK Toss Live Updates, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Rana or Dhoni?

KKR vs CSK Toss Prediction: Here is the live toss and playing XI update for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 18:07 IST
M.S. Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss.

M.S. Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings at the toss. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni has won three tosses and lost as many while Nitish Rana has only won two tosses out of six this season.

KKR TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)

CSK TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by seven wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by three runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by eight runs (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by seven wickets (Chennai)

