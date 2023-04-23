KKR vs CSK Toss Live Updates, IPL 2023: Will coin flip favour Rana or Dhoni?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni has won three tosses and lost as many while Nitish Rana has only won two tosses out of six this season.

KKR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES

KKR TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)

vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali) ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)

vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata) ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)

vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad) ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)

vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad) ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)

vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai) ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)

CSK TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023