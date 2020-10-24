IPL 2020, KKR vs DC: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Head-to-head: (24 matches - KKR 13 | DC 11)

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 13-11 head-to-head win/loss record over DC.

Last IPL meeting:

DC (228/4 in 20 overs) beat KKR (210/8 in 20 overs) by 18 runs.

Earlier this season, the sides had squared off in Sharjah on October 3, Saturday. Delhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs in the United Arab Emirates on the back of captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 and Prithvi Shaw's half-century. Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje had taken a three-wicket haul against Knight Riders back then.

Position on the Points Table:

DC currently occupies the second position in the 2020 IPL points table with 14 points from ten outings, which include seven wins and three losses. Meanwhile, KKR is placed fourth in the standings with 10 points, having won five games and lost five.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KKR - The franchise has two victories from its last five games (2:3)

DC - The team has three wins from its last five matches (3:2)

Overall, KKR has won the IPL trophy two times, while Delhi is yet to make an appearance in the final.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KKR & DC)

Most runs

1) Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 465

2) Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 335

3) Shubman Gill (KKR) - 312

4) Eoin Morgan (KKR) - 278

5) Marcus Stoinis (DC) - 226

Most Wickets

1) Kagiso Rabada (DC) - 21

2) Anrich Nortje (DC) - 12

3) Shivam Mavi (KKR) - 7