KKR vs GT live IPL score, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans to bat first

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

1500 IST: TOSS - Gujarat Titans wins toss, will bat first. It's better to bat when it's hot, says skipper Hardik Pandya. Shreyas Iyer would have batted first as well. Just one change for the Titans: Vijay Shankar makes away for Pandya. Three changes for KKR: Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh come in. Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, and Aaron Finch are out.

PLAYING XI Gujarat Titans : Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. Kolkata Knight Riders : Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

1455 IST: Fourth time the pitch will be used. Good grass cover, says Nick Knight. Some cracks emerging on the pitch near the popping crease, so spinners may gain more help than in the previous games here.

1445 IST: We're 15 minutes away from the toss. Twice in the last three matches KKR's bowlers have given away more than 200 runs in their 20 overs (and in the other one, they've allowed the opposition to score more than 170), for only 13 wickets. Regardless of whether the Knight Riders are batting or bowling first, the bowling will need to tighten for them to break their losing streak.

PREVIEW

Table-topper Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on seventh-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the D.Y. Patil Stadium here on Saturday.

Titans are riding-high on David Miller's heroics against Chennai Super Kings, while the Knight Riders are wounded after falling seven runs short in a tall chase against Rajasthan Royals despite fighting knocks from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch.

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 100 per cent match fee; One-match ban for Amre for breaching code of conduct

The return of captain Hardik Pandya, who missed the last match due to a groin injury, will lend much-needed reinforcement to the Titans middle-order with the team yet to settle on an opening partner for Shubman Gill, who is coming off a lean patch with 20 runs in the last three matches.

The Knight Riders have their fair share of worries at the top of the order. While Finch's 28-ball 58 against Royals may have sealed one opening spot, Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane are yet to find their feet this season.

Titans arguably have the most well-rounded bowling attack in the tournament with Alzarri Joseph, who made his franchise debut against Super Kings, joining the ranks of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson. Thus, seeing off the Powerplay against GT will be key for a brittle KKR top order. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav will need support to exploit GT's vulnerabilities against the new ball.

The middle-order of both sides may have to do the heavy lifting and a lot will depend on Shreyas and Hardik, who will have their task cut out against the likes of Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarty in the middle-overs.

- By Dhruva Prasad