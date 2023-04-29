KKR vs GT LIVE streaming info, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Kolkata vs Gujarat match today?

Seventh-placed Kolkata Knight Riders will face third-placed Gujarat Titans in match 39 of the Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS:

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will be played on Saturday, April 29.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will take place at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match will start at 3:30pm IST. Toss is scheduled to take place at 3:00pm IST

Where can I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will stream live on the Jio Cinema app for free.