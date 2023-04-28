IPL News

KKR vs GT: Yash’s illness has nothing to do with getting hit for five sixes, says Wriddhiman Saha

According to local boy and GT wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, GT has left the KKR loss behind and boosted Yash to recover from the shock of getting thrashed.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 28 April, 2023 18:48 IST
Yash Dayal of Gujarat Titans was hit five sixes in the last over by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh as GT lost the match.

The shock defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at Ahmedabad is not troubling Gujarat Titans as the two sides are all set to meet again in the Indian Premier League at the former’s home, the Eden Gardens, on Saturday.

Rinku Singh’s heroics, five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the last over, helped KKR record an unbelievable win over GT in the away match.

According to local boy and GT wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, his team has left that loss behind and boosted Yash to recover from the shock of getting thrashed.

“Rinku played well, batted to his strength. Yash didn’t get his yorkers…It was Rinku’s day, not Yash’s. It happens once in a 1000 or one lakh matches. We kept it simple and focused on the next match…That has no connection with this match,” said Saha.

“Psychologically, Yash is okay. You have to face such situations. His illness has nothing to do with getting hit for five sixes.”

About his own game, Saha said he got the mandate to play freely and looked to contribute to GT’s win. “I always tried to give a good start. I am happy if I get the team momentum. I may score 50, 70 or 25. If the team wins, I’m happy,” said Saha.

