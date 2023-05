KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction, IPL 2023: Playing XI updates, Impact Player picks, Kolkata vs Lucknow squads for today

Kolkata Knight Riders faces Lucknow Super Giants in their last Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) league stage match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Here is a look at the probable predicted XIs with the new Impact Player rule also enabling the opportunity for teams to carry two teamsheets for the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy,

KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma/Anukul Roy

KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

LSG Predicted XI (batting first): Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh

LSG predicted XI (bowling first): Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.

LSG Impact Player options: Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd

KKR vs LSG Dream11 prediction Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh (vc), Kyle Mayers All-rounders: Andre Russell, Marcus Stoinis (c), Krunal Pandya, Sunil Narine Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur Team Composition: KKR 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 11.5

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai