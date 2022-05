KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Dream11 fantasy team tips, playing XI prediction, full squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

KKR vs LSG PLAYING XI PREDICTION

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.

KKR vs LSG DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM LEAGUE PREDICTION

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Sam Billings

Batters: Deepak Hooda (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

Team Composition: KKR 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 0.5

KKR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Lucknow Super Giants (176/7) won its only game against Kolkata Knight Riders (101) by 75 runs.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2021 TOSS RESULTS

KKR

TOTAL MATCHES: 17

TOSSES WON: 8, LOST: 9

RESULTS AFTER WINNINGS TOSS: MATCHES WON - 4/8, LOST - 4/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 5/9, LOST - 4/9

SRH V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 10 RUNS

KKR V MI - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 10 RUNS

RCB V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 38 RUNS

KKR V CSK - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 18 RUNS

RR V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 6 WICKETS

PBKS V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 5 WICKETS

DC V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

KKR V RCB - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 9 WICKETS

MI V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 7 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 2 WICKETS

KKR V DC - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 3 WICKETS

KKR V PBKS - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR LOST BY 5 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 6 WICKETS

KKR V SRH - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 86 RUNS

PLAYOFFS

RCB V KKR - KKR LOST THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 4 WICKETS

DC V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - KKR LOST BY 27 RUNS

LSG

This is LSG's maiden IPL edition.

RR vs LSG FULL SQUADS

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.