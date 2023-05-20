IPL News

KKR vs LSG Toss updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will coin flip favour Rana’s Kolkata or Pandya’s Lucknow today?

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Get the live toss prediction and update for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Luckmow Super Giants match on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 20 May, 2023 16:46 IST
KKR will aim to finish the season with a win over LSG at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

KKR will aim to finish the season with a win over LSG at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

Lucknow Super Giants faces Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. LSG’s Playoffs hopes will rely on the result of this game while KKR is out of the race for the last four.

Here is a look at how the toss has favoured both sides in the IPL 2023 season:

LSG IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 50 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 12 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by five wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by one wicket (Bengaluru)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 10 runs (Jaipur)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 18 runs (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - No Result (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bowl - lost by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - won by seven wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - won by five runs (Lucknow)

KKR - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by nine wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won the match by 5 wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by five runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 21 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 49 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by six wickets (Chennai)

