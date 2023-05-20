KKR vs LSG Toss updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will coin flip favour Rana’s Kolkata or Pandya’s Lucknow today?

Lucknow Super Giants faces Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. LSG’s Playoffs hopes will rely on the result of this game while KKR is out of the race for the last four.

Here is a look at how the toss has favoured both sides in the IPL 2023 season:

LSG IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS

⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 50 runs (Lucknow)

⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 12 runs (Chennai)

⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by five wickets (Lucknow)

⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by one wicket (Bengaluru)

⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by two wickets (Lucknow)

⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 10 runs (Jaipur)

⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by seven runs (Lucknow)

⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 56 runs (Mohali)

⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Lost by 18 runs (Lucknow)

⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - No Result (Lucknow)

⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, opted to bowl - lost by 56 runs (Ahmedabad)

⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - won by seven wickets (Hyderabad)

⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - won by five runs (Lucknow)

KKR - IPL 2023 TOSS RESULTS