KKR vs MI, IPL 2021: Made mistakes, hope to iron them out, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan believes his side needs to get back to the drawing board to work on Tuesday's errors.

KKR succumbed to an embarrassing 10-run defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai despite needing only 31 off the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

"It is disappointing. Played some really good cricket for most parts of the game. We looked comfortable in the chase but they are a strong team. Came back well and sad that it didn't work out for us. Made a few mistakes, will need to sort it out," Morgan said during an interview after the match.

While MI clinched its first two points in IPL 2021, KKR posted its first loss. Morgan said, "A perfect game needs to be bold. It came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game. We needed to bat around and complete the chase. We put ourselves in a good position to win today, but then not to win, that's something we need to take care of."

While Mumbai is next set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Kolkata faces Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later.