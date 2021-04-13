IPL 2021: Chahar's wickets, Krunal's spell crucial - Rohit after MI's win over KKR

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma praised the bowling performance in the comeback win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Having put into bat, Mumbai was all-out for 152. KKR was 81 for 1 at the end of 10 overs but Mumbai pulled it back in the second half of the chase to win by 10 runs.

"It was a great fightback considering where the game was while they were batting. Anyone who came to bowl at different stages wanted to put their hands up and do something for the team. We can take a lot of confidence from this game. There were lots of positives," said Rohit.

He added, "The way KKR started, they batted brilliantly in the first six overs. But once the powerplay was gone, the way Rahul [Chahar] came and got wickets was crucial. And Krunal [Pandya] at the end was also crucial. I can praise all the bowlers, honestly. Good signs for the team moving forward."

Mumbai lost its opening game at the same venue and except for Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a 36-ball 56, the batsmen struggled against the KKR bowlers.

"Definitely not easy on this pitch, a set batter needs to carry on as long as possible. The trend in Chennai is when the new batsman comes in, it becomes hard to go from ball one, unlike Wankhede. To be honest, we were 15-20 runs short. The way we started, we should have batted better. That's happened twice, we need to see how to get better. But I don't want to take credit away from the team," said the opening batsman.

On Suryakumar, Rohit said, "I think SKY [Suryakumar] is carrying that form that he had when he played for India. He's very fearless when he bats. When he plays those shots it doesn't look like he's taking risks, those are cricketing shots. We need a guy who bats fearlessly. I'm glad that we could get some partnerships in the middle and get a decent total. We need to just figure out how to finish innings in the last 5 overs. We've done that in the past."ro