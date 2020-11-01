KKR vs RR: Cummins bowls most expensive opening over in IPL 2020, comes back with four wickets later

It wasn't the best of starts for Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead Pat Cummins with the new ball against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.



The Australia international's first delivery, short and straying down leg, was helped on its way by opener Robin Uthappa for a maximum. To make things worse, he sprayed his second delivery, again down the leg side, and if not for a diving effort from wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, it would have raced away to the fence for five wides.

As Ben Stokes, who has been in terrific touch lately, came on strike, Cummins ended up conceding another six and a boundary. With a ball yet to be bowled, the 27-year-old had already conceded 19, making it the most expensive first over this season.



However, he turned things around off the last ball, taking the wicket of Robin Uthappa. It wasn't the best of deliveries but Cummins wouldn't have minded, as the former KKR batsman flicked it straight to Kamlesh Nagarkoti at deep midwicket.

Cummins wreaked havoc when he came back to bowl his second from the same end. A confident-looking Stokes was removed off the very first delivery. It was bowled full and was nothing out of the ordinary but a thick edge saw it flying wide of Karthik, who arguably pulled off the best one-handed catch of the season, while diving at full stretch to his left.

Rajasthan's base was further rattled as Cummins, initially struggling to hit the right lengths, bowled a perfect short-of-length delivery outside off stump, which nipped in and skipper Steve Smith ended up chopping it back onto the sticks.



Cummins' third over saw him complete his four-for as the 18-year-old Assam batsman Riyan Parag, looking to duck for cover, edged a short ball to Karthik again.



Cummins bowled out with another impressive set of six balls and almost got his fifth victim off the penultimate delivery of his spell in Shreyas Gopal, as the Bengaluru all-rounder got a thick edge sailing towards leg side. However, unfortunately for KKR, it landed in no man's land. He finished with figures of 4-0-34-4.