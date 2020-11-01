IPL 2020 News KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Match 54 Live Updates: Morgan's Kolkata vs Smith's Rajasthan Predicted Playing 11 Dream 11 Today Match, Head-to-Head Record, Playoffs race, Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 Today's Match Live Updates: Get the latest updates and news on IPL head-to-head updates, players to watch out for today's match, team squad updates, predicted playing Xl - Sportstar. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 November, 2020 14:43 IST Ben Stokes has been in fine form for Rajasthan Royals. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 November, 2020 14:43 IST Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 54 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST.PreviewIt is a do-or-die battle for both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.A win will not guarantee either side a place in the playoffs. The results of the other games will also come into play for identifying the qualifiers.IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL time table, match timings, fixtures, venues and teamsIPL 2020: KKR vs RR - Head-to-head record, Players to watch out forHead-to-head: (21 matches- KKR 11 | RR 10)The two teams have faced each other 21 times in the IPL so far, and KKR holds a 11-10 head-to-head win/loss record over RR.Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)2. Shubman Gill3. Eoin Morgan (C/Overseas)4. Nitish Rana5. Dinesh Karthik (Wk)6. Rahul Tripathi7. Andre Russell (Overseas)8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)9. Kuldeep Yadav10. Shivam Mavi11. Kamlesh NagarkotiIPL 2020 Purple Cap Live Updates: Rabada retains top spot, Shami moves thirdPosition on the Points Table:Kolkata currently occupies the seventh position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from 13 outings, which include six wins and seven losses. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is placed sixth in the standings with 12 points, having won six games and lost seven.IPL 2020 Points Table TodayTEAMSPWLPointsNRRMumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145Delhi Capitals137614-0.159Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555Kings XI Punjab136712-0.133Rajasthan Royals136712-0.377Kolkata Knight Riders136712-0.467Chennai Super Kings (X)135810-0.532 Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI1. Yashasvi Jaiswal2. Jos Buttler (Overseas)3. Sanju Samson (Wk)4. Steve Smith (C/Overseas)5. David Miller (Overseas)6. Robin Uthappa7. Riyan Parag8. Shreyas Gopal9. Jofra Archer (Overseas)10. Rahul Tewatia11. Jaydev UnadkatWATCH EPISODE 6 OF OUR NEWEST SERIES T20 TIME FEATURING INDIA BATSMAN CHETESHWAR PUJARA - Sunil Gavaskar, in his column for Sportstar, analyses CSK’s poor show in the ongoing Indian Premier League and attributes it to the team's poor batting - READIPL 2020 Orange Cap holder LIVE: KL Rahul remains top, Warner moves sixthSquads:Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Mayank Markande, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran and Anuj Rawat.Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik and Ali Khan.Match DetailsGame No. 54: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan RoyalsVenue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.Date: November 1, Sunday.Time: 7:30 p.m. IST.