KKR vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will toss favour Rana’s Kolkata or Samson’s Rajasthan today?

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 56 of the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.
KKR toss results in 2023
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 49 runs (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 21 runs (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Kolkata)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by five runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won the match by 5 wickets (Kolkata)
RR toss results in IPL 2023:
- ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 72 runs (Hyderabad)
- ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by five runs (Guwahati)
- ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 57 runs (Guwahati)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by three runs (Chennai)
- ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to field - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
- ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 10 runs (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Bengaluru)
- ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by 32 runs (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs MI: Won the toss, elected to bowl - Lost by six wickets (Mumbai)
- ⦿ vs GT: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by nine wickets (Jaipur)
- ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 4 wickets (Jaipur)