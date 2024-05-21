KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.
This is only the fourth meeting between the two teams in the IPL Playoffs. Sunrisers have a slender edge over Knight Riders in this stage of the season. However, KKR has a clear advantage in the overall head-to-head record in IPL.
Here is the record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their match at the Narendra Modi Stadium:
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Playoffs
KKR Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs
SRH Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs
MOST RUNS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|15
|619
|44.21
|148.79
|126
|Nitish Rana (KKR)
|14
|492
|35.14
|139.77
|80
|Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH)
|15
|438
|39.81
|125.50
|61*
MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|23
|24
|8.28
|29.33
|3/19
|Andre Russell (KKR)
|16
|19
|9.26
|17.63
|3/22
|T. Natarajan (SRH)
|8
|14
|9.67
|21.42
|3/32
