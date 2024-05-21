KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.

This is only the fourth meeting between the two teams in the IPL Playoffs. Sunrisers have a slender edge over Knight Riders in this stage of the season. However, KKR has a clear advantage in the overall head-to-head record in IPL.

Here is the record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their match at the Narendra Modi Stadium:

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Played: 26 Kolkata Knight Riders: 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9 Tied: 1 Last Result: KKR beat SRH by four runs (IPL 2024, Eden Gardens)

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Playoffs Played: 3 Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2 Last Result: SRH beat KKR by 14 runs (IPL 2018, Qualifier 2)

KKR Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs Played: 13 Won: 8 Lost: 5 Last Result: Lost by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2021 Final)

SRH Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs Played: 11 Won: 5 Lost: 6 Last Result: Lost by 17 runs to Delhi Capitals (IPL 2020 Qualifier 2)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS David Warner (SRH) 15 619 44.21 148.79 126 Nitish Rana (KKR) 14 492 35.14 139.77 80 Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH) 15 438 39.81 125.50 61*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES