KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; Overall stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024: Out of their 26 meetings in IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders has 16 wins while Sunrisers Hyderabad has prevailed on nine occasions.

Published : May 21, 2024 07:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Narine celebrates a wicket against Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024.
Sunil Narine celebrates a wicket against Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunil Narine celebrates a wicket against Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for a place in the final.

This is only the fourth meeting between the two teams in the IPL Playoffs. Sunrisers have a slender edge over Knight Riders in this stage of the season. However, KKR has a clear advantage in the overall head-to-head record in IPL.

Here is the record between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of their match at the Narendra Modi Stadium:

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Played: 26
Kolkata Knight Riders: 16
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 9
Tied: 1
Last Result: KKR beat SRH by four runs (IPL 2024, Eden Gardens)
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record in IPL Playoffs
Played: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2
Last Result: SRH beat KKR by 14 runs (IPL 2018, Qualifier 2)
KKR Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs
Played: 13
Won: 8
Lost: 5
Last Result: Lost by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings (IPL 2021 Final)
SRH Win/Loss Record in IPL Playoffs
Played: 11
Won: 5
Lost: 6
Last Result: Lost by 17 runs to Delhi Capitals (IPL 2020 Qualifier 2)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
David Warner (SRH) 15 619 44.21 148.79 126
Nitish Rana (KKR) 14 492 35.14 139.77 80
Manish Pandey (KKR, SRH) 15 438 39.81 125.50 61*

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 23 24 8.28 29.33 3/19
Andre Russell (KKR) 16 19 9.26 17.63 3/22
T. Natarajan (SRH) 8 14 9.67 21.42 3/32

Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
