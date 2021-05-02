KL Rahul hospitalised with acute appendicitis

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul has been admitted to the hospital after complaining of severe abdominal pain last night.

The IPL 2021 Orange Cap holder was taken to the emergency room for further tests after he did not respond to medication.

"He (Rahul) was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically, and for safety measures, he has been transferred to the hospital for the same," read the team statement.

Punjab will play its next match against Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.