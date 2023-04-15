IPL News

KL Rahul becomes fastest batter to 4000 IPL runs, breaks Gayle's record

IPL 2023: KL Rahul became the quickest to 4000 runs in the IPL, reaching the feat in his 105th innings on Saturday to surpass Chris Gayle (112 innings).

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 20:07 IST
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul in action.

Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul in action. | Photo Credit: AP

KL Rahul became the fastest batter to reach 4000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs during an IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday.

The LSG captain crossed the mark when he reached 30 against PBKS in his 105th innings in the IPL. Rahul surpassed West Indies great Chris Gayle (112 innings) to become the quickest to cross 4000 IPL runs.

Rahul is the second quickest to 3000 IPL runs (80 innings) behind Gayle. Rahul is also the fastest Indian to 2000 runs in the IPL (60 innings), a feat he achieved in 2020 when he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (63 innings).

Rahul also completed 2000 runs as captain in the IPL, having previously led Punjab for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Rahul made his IPL debut with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and spent two seasons with the Sunrisers Hyderabad before a return to RCB. While he missed out on the 2017 season, Rahul returned with a bang in 2018 with Punjab, scoring 659 runs, averaging 54.91 besides a staggering 158.41 strike rate. Rahul compiled 593 runs in 2019 before completing three successive seasons with 600-plus runs.

The 31-year-old Karnataka batter won the Orange Cap when he scored 670 runs for PBKS. Rahul also holds the record for the highest score by an IPL captain (132*).

Quickest to 4000 IPL runs (innings)

  • ⦿ 105 - KL Rahul
  • ⦿ 112 - Chris Gayle
  • ⦿ 114 - David Warner
  • ⦿ 128 - Virat Kohli
  • ⦿ 131 - AB de Villiers

