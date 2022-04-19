KL Rahul breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes fastest Indian to 6000 T20 runs

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has become the fastest Indian to score 6000 runs in the Twenty20 format during a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Rahul reached the mark in 166 innings, 18 lesser than what Kohli took to achieve the milestone. Shikhar Dhawan (214), Suresh Raina (217) and Rohit Sharma (228) complete the fastest five leaderboard.

FOLLOW | LSG vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2022: Rahul, Krunal aim to rebuild for Lucknow vs Bangalore; Hazlewood gets two wickets

In the overall list, Rahul comes third, behind West Indies' Chris Gayle (162) and Babar Azam (165) of Pakistan.

Rahul was eventually caught behind for a 24-ball 30 in Tuesday's game.