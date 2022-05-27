IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News IPL 2022: Fan invades pitch, tries shaking Kohli's hands RCB v RR: A young fan dressed in a yellow t-shirt runs onto the field and tries shaking Virat Kohli's hands. Shayan Acharya AHMEDABAD 27 May, 2022 21:41 IST Virat Kohli flopped once again with the bat. - BCCI/IPL Shayan Acharya AHMEDABAD 27 May, 2022 21:41 IST Even in the times of bio-bubble, fans are breaching security and invading the pitch.LIVE UPDATES - RCB v RR, QUALIFIER 2After a fan of Virat Kohli invaded the field and tried coming closer to the India superstar at Eden Gardens during the Eliminator on Wednesday, a similar thing happened on Friday - this time at the Narendra Modi International Stadium.A young fan, dressed in a yellow t-shirt, ran onto the field and tried shaking hands with Kohli when Kohli was batting during the second qualifier. But the youngster could only touch Kohli’s gloves and was clearly in joy before the security personnel chased him and took him off the pitch. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :