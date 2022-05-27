IPL 2022: Fan invades pitch, tries shaking Kohli's hands

Even in the times of bio-bubble, fans are breaching security and invading the pitch.

LIVE UPDATES - RCB v RR, QUALIFIER 2

After a fan of Virat Kohli invaded the field and tried coming closer to the India superstar at Eden Gardens during the Eliminator on Wednesday, a similar thing happened on Friday - this time at the Narendra Modi International Stadium.

A young fan, dressed in a yellow t-shirt, ran onto the field and tried shaking hands with Kohli when Kohli was batting during the second qualifier. But the youngster could only touch Kohli’s gloves and was clearly in joy before the security personnel chased him and took him off the pitch.