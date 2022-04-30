IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Kohli hits his first fifty in IPL 2022 Virat Kohli hit a 45-ball 50 in an IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 16:41 IST Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 16:41 IST Virat Kohli hit a 45-ball 50 in an IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. It was his 43rd IPL fifty.Kohli reached his fifty with a single off Mohammad Shami in the 13th over.Kohli was severe on Shami and Alzzari Joseph, punishing their full balls in the PowerPlay. A whip through mid-wicket and a sweetly timed drive off Joseph in the fifth over stood out.He was eventually clean bowled by Shami for 58.Kohli's fifties58(53) v GT (2022*) - SR: 109.4355(48) v RPSG (2017) - SR: 114.5850(43) v CSK (2020) - SR: 116.27Today's knock is his slowest-ever in a T20 match. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :