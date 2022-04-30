IPL News

Kohli hits his first fifty in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli hit a 45-ball 50 in an IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 April, 2022 16:41 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 April, 2022 16:41 IST

Virat Kohli hit a 45-ball 50 in an IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. It was his 43rd IPL fifty.

Kohli reached his fifty with a single off Mohammad Shami in the 13th over.

Kohli was severe on Shami and Alzzari Joseph, punishing their full balls in the PowerPlay. A whip through mid-wicket and a sweetly timed drive off Joseph in the fifth over stood out.

He was eventually clean bowled by Shami for 58.

Kohli's fifties

58(53) v GT (2022*) - SR: 109.43

55(48) v RPSG (2017) - SR: 114.58

50(43) v CSK (2020) - SR: 116.27

Today's knock is his slowest-ever in  a T20 match.

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App