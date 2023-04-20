Virat Kohli returns as RCB captain for the first time since 2021

Virat Kohli returned as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain for the first time since IPL 2021. He was leading in place of regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who would be one of RCB’s Impact Players.

Kohli said du Plessis won’t field because of a bruised rib, but will start for RCB. He will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar at the innings break.

Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL, in 2008. Kohli became the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013.

Kohli led RCB in 140 matches, won 64 and lost 69. RCB is yet to win an IPL title.

RCB Playing XI vs PBKS

Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

RCB Full Squad

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma