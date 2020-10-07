IPL 2020 News

IPL match today: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - all you need to know

IPL match today: Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders faces off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 October, 2020 07:43 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 October, 2020 07:43 IST

 

MI vs RR
MI vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar Yadav's knock, Jasprit Bumrah's four-for
Watch: A Royal collapse and Delhi's all-round performance - DC vs RCB match review
Watch: Doubleheader Sunday - MI vs SRH, CSK vs KXIP review
RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: RCB struggled with death bowling, admits De Villiers
 More Videos
RCB vs DC, IPL 2020: Ashwin hails Stoinis, Shaw after RCB win
IPL match today: Game 20 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - all you need to know
KXIP vs CSK
KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 highlights: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis shine in emphatic 10-wicket win
IPL match today: Game 19 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
MI vs SRH
MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: From de Kock's fine knock to Boult's terrific spell
Watch: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings - All you need to know
Watch: Doubleheader - RR vs RCB, DC vs KKR match review
Watch: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - All you need to know
 Related