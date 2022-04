KKR vs GT Predicted Playing 11, Dream11 Prediction, toss updates, live streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Where can you watch KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The KKR vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Baba Indrajith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Nitish Rana, Abhijeet Tomar, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Gujarat Titans: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Wriddhiman Saha, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Alzarri Joseph, Shubman Gill, Jayant Yadav, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Pradeep Sangwan, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad