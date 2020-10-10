IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

READ | IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP preview: The Knight Riders challenge for Kings XI

Last season, Kolkata got the better of Punjab in both the outings. In the first match featuring the two sides, KKR won by 28 runs and in the other match, it claimed the victory by seven wickets.

During IPL 2014's UAE leg, the franchises had faced off against each other in Abu Dhabi. KXIP had won that low-scoring contest by 23 runs, thanks to a Sandeep Sharma three-wicket haul.

Overall, KKR has won the IPL twice, beating Kings XI by three wickets in one of those finals. The 2014 summit clash is the only final Punjab has ever reached so far.

Kolkata's West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has always troubled KXIP. He has scored 246 runs at a strike rate of 206.72 and picked up 14 wickets at a strike rate of 12.3 against the outfit.

On the other hand, West Indies and Kings XI opener, Chris Gayle, has tormented KKR over the years, scoring 649 runs at an average of 46.35 and strike rate of 150.58 versus the team.