KXIP vs KKR Live Score IPL 2020 Live Today's Match in Abu Dhabi: Toss at 3:00 PM, Playing XI shortly; Gayle likely to in KXIP line-up

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Match 24 of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Last season, Kolkata got the better of Punjab in both the outings. In the first match featuring the two sides, KKR won by 28 runs and in the other match, it claimed the victory by seven wickets.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

The Preview

An inconsistent middle-order has been an area of concern for Kolkata Knight Riders in this edition of the Indian Premier League. When it takes on an under-fire Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the spotlight will be on Andre Russell and skipper Dinesh Karthik.

The build-up

After struggling to get its opening combination right in the first four games, the Knight Riders seem to have finally found a right pair in Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi - who proved his mettle with a gritty 81 off just 51 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings.

Squads (Predicted XI)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine/Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh/Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Match No 24 - Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 3.30