KXIP vs RCB, IPL Toss Update: Virat Kohli wins toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will field Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the IPL 2020 match in Dubai. Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 19:03 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field. Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind it the controversial 'short run' decision in its IPL opener and start afresh when it takes on Virat Kohli's buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.In Kings XI's opening game against Delhi Capitals, the square-leg umpire erroneously called the Punjab team's Chris Jordan for a 'short run' off the third ball of the 19th over, effectively costing his team the closely fought game.In contrast, RCB opened its campaign on a winning note, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Devdutt Padikkal started his IPL career on a classy note, hitting a sublime half-century and will once again be in focus, while A.B. de Villers will also look to continue in the same vein following a crucial half-century.