KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Chris Morris likely to play

RCB vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 Match Day, Squad Updates: Royal Challengers takes on Kings XI in Dubai.

24 September, 2020 14:15 IST
Devdutt Padikkal

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal smashes a six against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday.   -  BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham. Here's their Predicted XI for tonight's match against RCB in Dubai.

KXIP PREDICTED XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

READ| IPL 2020: KXIP VS RCB preview: Punjab aims to claw back in Bangalore clash

RCB PREDICTED XI

While RCB has a strong top-order with Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and A. B. de Villiers, its middle and lower order don’t inspire much confidence. Here's their Predicted XI for tonight's match against KXIP.

1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)

2. Devdutt Padikkal

3. Virat Kohli (C)

4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)

5. Shivam Dube

6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)

7. Chris Morris (Overseas)

8. Washington Sundar

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

10. Umesh Yadav

11. Navdeep Saini

