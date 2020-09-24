Home IPL 2020 News KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Chris Morris likely to play RCB vs KXIP Team Predicted Playing 11 Match Day, Squad Updates: Royal Challengers takes on Kings XI in Dubai. Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 14:15 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal smashes a six against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 24 September, 2020 14:15 IST Kings XI Punjab has refreshed its squad by replacing four of its foreigners from last season with Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham. Here's their Predicted XI for tonight's match against RCB in Dubai.KXIP PREDICTED XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Murugan Ashwin10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)READ| IPL 2020: KXIP VS RCB preview: Punjab aims to claw back in Bangalore clash RCB PREDICTED XIWhile RCB has a strong top-order with Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and A. B. de Villiers, its middle and lower order don’t inspire much confidence. Here's their Predicted XI for tonight's match against KXIP.1. Aaron Finch (Overseas)2. Devdutt Padikkal3. Virat Kohli (C)4. A. B. de Villiers (Overseas/Wk)5. Shivam Dube6. Moeen Ali (Overseas)7. Chris Morris (Overseas)8. Washington Sundar9. Yuzvendra Chahal10. Umesh Yadav11. Navdeep Saini Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos